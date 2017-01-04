Trumbull Times

Obituary: John “Jack” Kenneth Burr Jr., 78, of Trumbull

John “Jack” Kenneth Burr Jr., 78, of Trumbull, worked for the Trumbull Parks Dept., honorary member of the Long Hill Fire Dept., died Jan. 3, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on June 17, 1938, son of the late John K. Sr. and Margaret Damm Burr.

Survived by his sister, Judy B. Walker (with whom he resided) of Trumbull, nephews (he considered sons), Kenny (Jill) Walker of Fairfield and Scott (Jean) Walker of Derby and the niece he considered a daughter, Robin (Bob) Fazekas of Shelton, three great-nieces, a great-great nephew, and several cousins.  

Also predeceased by a sister, Barbara Drown, a niece, Sandy Christensen, and a brother-in-law, Ronald Walker.

Services: Friday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia.  Private burial will take place in Cutlers Farm Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., before the service.

