School Briefs

Our PTA meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. An agenda will be sent home shortly.

Our next Fathers’ Club Movie Night will be on Friday, Jan. 13. Movie will be announced shortly.

No school on Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

The next District Wide Cultural Diversity meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7pm at Frenchtown. All are welcome to attend.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program and runs through March 16. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. You can register your card now with your 13-digit Stop & Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com/aplus and select register your card, located in the red box on the right. Follow the prompts to complete the registration. Any questions, call Frenchtown and ask for Mrs. Weiss. It’s not too late to register your card.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. Frenchtown will earn bonus points if at least 75 families enroll. We are only at six families so far. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.