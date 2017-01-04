Police: DUI suspect mistakes officer for Uber driver

A Trumbull man allegedly mistook a police officer for a Uber driver immediately prior to getting arrested on DUI charges early on New Year’s Day.

According to reports, an October Lane homeowner called police shortly after 1 a.m. to report that an intoxicated man was trying to enter his home. While police were en route, a second caller reported that a pickup truck crashed into a tree at the end of a driveway on the same street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police saw a man later identified as Arin Lara, 18, standing near the road. When an officer approached, Lara allegedly asked if he was his Uber driver.

Police noted Lara’s slurred speech and asked how much alcohol he had consumed that night, to which Lara replied, “New Year’s Eve,” police said. Nearby police saw a Dodge pickup truck crashed into a tree, which Lara initially denied but then admitted having been driving, police said.

Lara failed field sobriety tests and later registered .190 on a breath test, police said. The legal limit is .08. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to drive on the right. He was released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 16.

Drug possession

A 28-year-old Shelton man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found him semi-coherent in his car on Quarry Road.

According to reports, an officer on patrol just after noon Dec. 30 saw a man, later identified as Kyle Tomasko, sitting in a parked car with the window down, partially hanging out the window. The man was wearing only a tank top and appeared to be sweating profusely despite the 30-degree temperature.

As the officer approached, the man leaned out of the window and his hat fell off. When he opened the door to retrieve his hat, the officer spotted a hypodermic needle on the seat.

A search of the car later turned up a baggie containing a brown substance that later tested positive as heroin. The needle and needle cap also had heroin on them.

Tomasko was charged with narcotics possession. Bond was $500 for court Jan. 9.

ID theft

A Washington state man was apparently the victim of two different attempted identity thefts Jan. 2.

Police said Michael Wells, 46, of Brooklyn, attempted to open a credit account at Zales jewelry store in the mall using a Washington ID. Credit agents contacted the victim and told him Wells was still in the store. The victim called police, but Wells had left when officers arrived.

Just a few minutes later, the same victim called to report Wells was trying to open a credit account at Kay Jewelers, and police found Wells still in the store. He was charged with two counts of third-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery and interfering with an officer. Bond was $10,000 for court Jan. 11.

Stolen car

A 21-year-old Bridgeport man is charged with second-degree larceny after police said he was in possession of a stolen car Dec. 30.

According to police, a caller reported seeing her car, which had been stolen Dec. 28, parked near the food court at the Westfield mall. Police watched the car and after a while a man later identified as Rafael Vazquez, 21, went outside to the car, lifted up the windshield wipers, then put them back into position before returning to the food court.

Police approached him at the restaurant where he worked and Vazquez said he had borrowed the car from a friend and was not aware it was stolen. Police said Vazquez had the 2013 Kia’s key in his possession. He was charged with second-degree larceny. Bond was $20,000 for court Jan. 9. The victim got her car back undamaged.