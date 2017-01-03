Girls basketball: Unbeaten Trumbull shoots well in latest win

The Trumbull High girls basketball team won a tough home FCIAC battle with Darien High, 58-47, on Tuesday night to improve its overall record to 7-0 and 4-0 in the FCIAC.

The Eagles made 15-of-19 shots from the foul line and coach Steve Tobitsch’s squad made seven 3-pointers.

Julie Keckler had four shots from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points.

Claudia Tucci was 5-of-6 from the line and had 17 points.

Aisling Maguire scored 16 points, hitting two treys.

Victoria Ray had five assists.

Darien was led in scoring by Christine Fiore (17 points) and Rachel Stobbie (10 points).