Girls basketball: St. Joseph tops Trinity Catholic, 51-38

St. Joseph defeated Trinity Catholic, 51-38, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Stamford on Tuesday.

The Cadets improved to 6-1 overall and are 3-1 in the FCIAC.

Trinity is 1-7, 1-3 FCIAC.

Megan Robertson scored 13 points to lead St. Joseph, which led 12-6 after period, 19-8 at the half and 31-23 after three quarters.

Melissa Bike scored eight points, Jade Hill seven, Halle Grabowski six and Alyssa Zito five.

Robertson had 10 rebounds and four assists, Bike had 10 rebounds and Hill had eight rebounds and blocked six shots.

Trinity was led in scoring by Caitlyn Scott with 17 points and Molly Murray with 15.