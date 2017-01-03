Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph tops Trinity Catholic, 51-38

By Trumbull Times on January 3, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph defeated Trinity Catholic, 51-38, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Stamford on Tuesday.

The Cadets improved to 6-1 overall and are 3-1 in the FCIAC.

Trinity is 1-7, 1-3 FCIAC.

Megan Robertson scored 13 points to lead St. Joseph, which led 12-6 after period, 19-8 at the half and 31-23 after three quarters.

Melissa Bike scored eight points, Jade Hill seven, Halle Grabowski six and Alyssa Zito five.

Robertson had 10 rebounds and four assists, Bike had 10 rebounds and Hill had eight rebounds and blocked six shots.

Trinity was led in scoring by Caitlyn Scott with 17 points and Molly Murray with 15.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Cadets win, Lindwall reaches 200
  2. Girls basketball: Ludlowe tops St. Joseph
  3. Softball: St. Joseph completes perfect FCIAC campaign
  4. Girls basketball: St. Joseph turns back Brien McMahon, 40-35

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: St. Joseph falls to Trinity Catholic Next Post Girls basketball: Unbeaten Trumbull shoots well in latest win
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress