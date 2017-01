St. Joseph lost to FCIAC boys basketball rival Trinity Catholic of Stamford, 79-51, on Tuesday as Crusader coach Mike Walsh won the 600th game of his career.

Trinity improved to 4-0. St. Joseph is 2-2.

Cowtavia Dutriel scored 17 points to lead the victors.

Stephen McGill, Pete Galgano and Dimitry Moise each scored 16 points.

St. Joseph was led in scoring by Paul Fabbri (9 points), Gavin Greene (9 points) and Omar Telfer (7 points).