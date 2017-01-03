Trumbull Times

Honey needs a home

Honey is an adorable, honey colored, petite, female, spayed, short-haired cat, with golden eyes, about 2-years-young.

Honey needs a home.

She is active at times, affectionate, loves to be with people, and will follow you around at times.

Honey is healthy, lovable, and has so much love to give back.  

She is good with dogs and most other cats. She will be your best friend for life.

Honey is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything is provided.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

