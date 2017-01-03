Obituary: Mary Dolores Marranzino Roberto, 90, of Trumbull

Mary Dolores Marranzino Roberto, 90, of Trumbull, died Dec. 31.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 18, 1926, daughter of the late Philip and Rose (Nastasia) Marranzino.

Survived by children, Joseph and his wife, Patricia of Trumbull, and Chris and his wife, Lisa of Shelton, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters, Florence and Rose, a niece and several and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Rocco.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Visiting Nurses Services of CT, 23 Cambridge Dr. Suite 202, Trumbull, CT 06611.