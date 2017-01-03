Trumbull Times

Obituary: Mary Dolores Marranzino Roberto, 90, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on January 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Mary Dolores Marranzino Roberto, 90, of Trumbull, died Dec. 31.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 18, 1926, daughter of the late Philip and Rose (Nastasia) Marranzino.

Survived by children, Joseph and his wife, Patricia of Trumbull, and Chris and his wife, Lisa of Shelton, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters, Florence and Rose, a niece and several and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Rocco.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Visiting Nurses Services of CT, 23 Cambridge Dr. Suite 202, Trumbull, CT 06611.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Michael Joseph Covino, 89, of Trumbull Next Post Honey needs a home
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress