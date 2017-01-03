Obituary: Michael Joseph Covino, 89, of Trumbull

Michael Joseph Covino, 89, of Trumbull, husband of Christina Ulmaniec Covino, died Dec. 28, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 11, 1927, son of the late Joseph and Elvira Stellabotte Covino; U.S. Army, Korean War; optometrist in Bridgeport, chemistry teacher at Harding High School, and adjunct faculty in the mathematics department of Housatonic Community College and University of Bridgeport.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Joseph and Elizabeth Covino of Cumberland, R.I., Michele and Leonard Deaso of Fairfield, Tina and Scott Bokine of Monroe, Jacqueline and John Gelmetti of Trumbull, many grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and his sister, Janice Covino of Fairfield.

Also predeceased by brother, Alfred Covino.

Services: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 4-8 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: VNS of CT, 12 Cambridge Dr., Trumbull, CT 06611.