Obituary: Richard “Rick” Abriola, 58, of Trumbull

Richard “Rick” Abriola, 58, of Trumbull, worked in the family business, N.A. Abriola & Son Plumbing and Heating, played professional Jai Alai, died Dec. 28, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport, as a result of injuries from an automobile accident.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 4, 1958, son of Beverly Burlant Abriola of Trumbull and the late Nicholas A. Abriola Jr.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his sister, Michele Abriola and brother, Bob Abriola, two nephews, Bobby and Nicholas Abriola, all of Trumbull, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, from 4-8 p.m., at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.