Obituary: Delores J. (Shulick) Ondek, 81, of Trumbull

January 3, 2017

Delores J. (Shulick) Ondek, 81, of Trumbull, supervisor for the Support Enforcement Division of the State of Connecticut, died Dec. 28.

Born in Punxsutawney, Pa. to the late John and Mary Shulick.

Survived by husband, Richard P. Ondek Sr. of Trumbull, children, MariJo (Richard) Panettieri of Newtown, Lynne (Russell) Philpot of Sterling, Mass., Dana (Thomas) Wilson of Newtown, Wendy (James) Howland of Wilmington, Mass., Richard P. (Tania) Ondek Jr. of Milford, and David (Maureen) Ondek of Rowley, Mass., sisters, Marietta (Robert) Lamson of Trumbull, and Julia (Robert) Reynolds of South Windsor, 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

