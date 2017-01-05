Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sales are Saturdays, approx. every other month. For information or to volunteer, call the library or get contact information at their website: www.the-friends-of- the-trumbull-library.com.

Nina Et cetera Band — Sunday, Jan. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. A cross section of American music from blues, rock and roll to gospel and folk. Kick off TLS concerts for 2017. Free. Register.

Digital downloading free, with Hoopla and Zinio — Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2-3:30 p.m. Hear about the Hoopla system for downloading or live streaming; and also the Zinio system for magazines. Library staff member Mary Rogers will demonstrate how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Manage Your Business and Digital Footprint — Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Build and maintain a strong digital footprint. Presenters Ramon Peralta and Jose Pezo-Candelario of Peralta Design, show basic do’s and don’ts of managing your online presence. Get started, and then take actionable steps to success. Free. Register.

2017 AARP tax help begins — The first tax counseling session will be Friday, Feb. 3. Taxpayers must provide a photo ID, proof of their Social Security number, and last year’s return, to get this year’s prepared.

Children’s Events

Winter playgroup — Ages 1-3. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-noon. Getting a little stir crazy this winter? Come to the main library for our winter playgroup. Children and a caregiver are welcome to drop in.

Homework help — Wednesday, Jan. 11, 4-5 p.m. Trumbull resident Merrianne Cippola, a certified teacher with more than 15 years of experience, will be available for homework help today. Trumbull elementary-aged children are welcome. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele for beginners, K-4th grade — Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m.-noon. Ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Learn the basics in one hour. Register if you do not own a ukulele. Walk-in if you have your own.

Ukulele for beginners, grade 5-adults — Saturday, Jan. 7, noon-1 p.m. Have you ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think. Learn the basics in one hour. Register if you do not own a ukulele. Walk-in if you have your own.

Ozobot robots — Ages 7-12. Saturday, Jan. 7, Monday, Jan. 9, Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan 11, 4-5 p.m. Come try out the Ozobot robots at Creators’ Corner — they fit in the palm of your hand and follow paths that you create for them. Free. Register.

Caterpillars storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, Jan. 9, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Jan. 9, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Aging Well seminar — Adults. Monday, Jan. 9, 2-3 p.m. During aging some changes are expected, while others shake up a person’s sense of stability, such as a decline in health or the loss of a loved one. Jo Anne Harrison-Becker, MS returns with suggestions to make late-life changes easier. Free. Register.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, Jan. 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Afternoon storytime — Ages 3-4. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2-2:30 p.m. Storytime fun with Miss Mary Ellen. Drop in.

Handmade birthday cards — Adults. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Using stamps, fabric scraps and other materials, create unique birthday cards to use thru the year. Materials provided. Free. Register.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Jan. 12, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents are welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

