The Drive: Cafe owner cooks way to success on Food Network

By Kate Czaplinski on January 3, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Denise DiGrigoli welcomes Angela Baldanza, owner Baldanza Café in New Canaan, who recently cooked her way to victory on Food Network’s Cooks vs Cons. The culinary competition, hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian on Food Network, sees talented home-cooks go up against kitchen professionals. She discusses her experience and shares a recipe. Watch the show below:

Before getting into hospitality, Baldanza was in the fashion industry, with a career spanning 25 years.  Her mantra is “food is the new fashion”, as she believes there is an affinity between the two.

Denise also offers her Mindful Minute of motivation and advice for the holidays.

