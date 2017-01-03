Obituary: Helen Mucherino (Bleggi), 79, formerly of Fairfield

Helen Mucherino (Bleggi), 79, formerly of Fairfield, retired administrative assistant for Mucherino Brothers Trucking and formerly worked at People’s United Bank, wife of Nicholas Mucherino, died Dec. 29, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born June 19, 1937 in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Zambanini Bleggi.

Besides her husband, survivors include three daughters, Donna Mucherino of Milford, Lisanne Camputaro of Milford and Trisha Samatulski and her husband, Leonard of Bridgeport, four grandchildren, two brothers, Henry Bleggi and his wife, Bea of Trumbull, and Louis Bleggi and his wife, Patricia of Bridgeport, sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie Wade of Newtown, Ada Mucherino of Trumbull, Joseph Mucherino and his wife, Judy of Trumbull and Peter Mucherino of Fairfield, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son-in-law Frank Camputaro.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 5, 9:30 a.m. Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 220 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.