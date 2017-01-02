Maccabi Games: Marcy Cohen named to Masters Tennis Team

Jody Helfend, Doug Pacht and Peter Simel, Co-Chairmen of Maccabi USA’s Masters Tennis Team at the 20th World Maccabiah Games, has appointed Marcy Cohen to the Masters Tennis for the upcoming 20th Maccabiah Games, which will take place in Israel, July 4-17.

Maccabi USA will bring a team of 1,250 athletes, who will join the 8,750 Jewish athletes from 80 countries, participating in 43 sports.

“I am pleased that Marcy Cohen will be a part of our Masters tennis team,” Helfend, said. “The World Maccabiah Games provide our athletes the opportunity to compete internationally, connect with Jewish athletes from around the world and the State of Israel.”

Cohen is Managing Partner of Marcy’s Tennis Academy, which brings tennis enrichment programs into over 40 elementary schools and Community Organizations in Connecticut and New York, serving 2000 players a year.

Maccabi USA builds Jewish pride through sports, generating the emotional intensity, high ideals, and powerful camaraderie of competition. It connects athletes, volunteers, and supporters with the global Jewish community. Its athletic, educational, and cultural experiences build Jewish identity, perpetuate Jewish continuity worldwide, and strengthen support for the State of Israel.

“I am so excited to be part of Team USA, combining my passion for Israel and love of sports and tennis,” said Cohen, a Trumbull native. “It will be a magical and inspiring event, both personally, spiritually and professionally.”

Juniors, Youth, Open, and Paralympic athletes will participate in ISRAEL CONNECT, a cultural and educational program, which takes place for seven days prior to the start of the Games. Athletes have the opportunity to tour historical and religious sites, take part in cultural identity seminars and train with their teams, all while developing lifelong relationships.

Maccabi USA (MUSA) is a federally-recognized not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. The organization is the official sponsor of the United States Team to the World Maccabiah Games, and the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. As the official Maccabi representative in the U.S., Maccabi USA supports Jewish athletic endeavors, enhanced by cultural and educational activities in the United States, Israel and throughout the Diaspora.

Maccabi USA has been selected by the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) as a Multi-Sport Organization (MSO). The nonprofit organization becomes one of 35 MSOs nationwide to be recognized by the USOC for its ability to cultivate a national interest in sport and increase opportunities for participation internationally, nationally and at the grassroots level.