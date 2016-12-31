Bowling: First half title decided on final roll

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Dec. 30 saw Team 2 (Jim Frisino, Hugh Norton, John Campbell, Angelo Cordone) win the first half championship.

The morning’s drama: Team 2 started the day with a 12-point lead, but four other teams had a mathematical chance to take the championship. After the first game, Team 16 reduced the Team 2 lead to six points and Team 1, the leader for much of the first half, was eliminated.

In the second game, Team 16 (Dave Martini, Charles Fereira, Tom Constantino, Ron Fitzsimons) swept the points and took a four-point lead into the last game. Team 15 was mathematically eliminated.

Team 5 could still take it all. In the third game, Team 5 floundered and was eliminated while Team 2 and Team 16 were bowling in a hotly contested match.

Meanwhile, the Team 2 and Team 16 match remained very close with Team 16 holding a small lead going into the 10th frame. Team 16 was still in the lead by one point going into the last bowler in the 10th frame.

Could Angelo Cordone double to keep the drama alive? No, he left a 10 pin — the dreaded 10-pin tap. But Ron Fitzsimon’s leave was more dreaded — it was a 3-6-7-10. Cordone had to get the 10 pin, which he did and then had to avoid a disaster on the final ball. Could he get at least four pins? He did, and the match was over.

Ray Saska had the single game scratch with 268 and the single game with handicap of 300. Mike Bartolotta had the high scratch series of 628 and Terry Guth had the series with handicap of 763. The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 201. Dave Martini leads the high individual match points with 66.

At the Nutmeg Lanes in the Friday League on Dec. 30, Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) maintained its first-place lead by four points. Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) is in second place.

Drew Kennedy had the high scratch single of 259 and Angelo Grande had the series scratch high of 624. Art Pranger and Kennedy had the single game with handicap of 286 and Bob Beck had the series with handicap of 719.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 213.