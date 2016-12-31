Trumbull Times

Fatal accident closes I-95 north in Westport Saturday morning

11 a.m. — I95 northbound in Westport remains closed Saturday morning between exit 17 and 18 following a fatal crash that occurred at approximately  5:15 am Saturday.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant of Troop G confirmed that a crash involving at least two cars resulted in one fatality and three to four others being transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating if a third car was involved.

State police say the highway will remain closed for another hour at least as the investigation continues.

 

