Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats Westhill in Merit Insurance Classic final

J.J. Pfohl’s 3-pointer with 3:21 left to play snapped a 44-all deadlock, propelling Trumbull High to a 52-46 win over Westhill High in the final of the Merit Insurance Classic at Needham Gymnasium in Stratford.

Pfohl, who captured tournament most valuable player honors, scored all 12 of his points in the second half, as Trumbull overcame a sluggish start, finishing strong and improved to 5-0 on the season.

The Eagles scored just two points in first quarter and trailed the Vikings (1-2), the two-time defending FCIAC champions, 19-15 at the break. Trumbull briefly took the lead early in the third quarter, before Westhill surged back ahead heading into the final period.

A layup from Tyler Lasicki pushed Westhill’s lead to 43-39 with 6:29 left, Chris Brown’s three-point play sparked a game-ending 13-3 Eagle run, keyed by Phofl’s 3-pointer. The Vikings made just one more field goal the rest of the way, a lay-in by J’ani Grant with 12 seconds left that provided the final margin.

Sophomore guard Timmond Williams led Trumbull with 14 points, while John McElroy had 13. Both Williams and McElroy made the all-tournament team.

Jared Yaghoubian paced Westhill with 14 points.