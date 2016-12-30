Trumbull Times

Trumbull Library announces first free concert of 2017

By Julie Miller on December 30, 2016 in Community, News · 0 Comments

concert-12-29The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the band Nina Et Cetera on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. The performance marks the first concert of 2017 at the library. The band performs a cross section of American music from blues, jazz standards, folk, country, gospel, to early rock and roll and country. The concert is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org, or call 203-452- 5197.

