Girls basketball: Unbeaten Trumbull wins Holiday title

Trumbull High won the Masuk Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament with a 51-34 victory over Bethel High in Monroe on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ Claudia Tucci was selected as tourney Most Valuable Player.

Taylor Brown was an all-tourney choice, as Trumbull improved to 6-0 on the season.

After trading 13-5 periods, the Eagles outscored the Wildcats 13-6 in the third quarter.

Tucci finished with 11 points.

Brown led all scorers with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

Annie Bedore scored 11 points to lead Bethel.