St. Joseph defeated Lauralton Hall of Milford, 50-37, in girls basketball on Wednesday.

Tessie Hynes scored 16 points to lead the Cadets, who improved to 5-1 with the victory.

Megan Robertson had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Ashley Lynch scored 10 points.

Hynes, Lynch and Robertson each made two 3-pointers.

Christina Crocco had seven rebounds and blocked five shots.

Kathryn Zito had eight assists and three steals.

Julie Sendzik scored 14 points for Lauralton (1-2).