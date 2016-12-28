Trumbull Times

Obituary: Frances D. Gresko, 90, of Milford

Frances D. Gresko, 90, of Milford, wife of the late John J. Gresko, died Dec. 27, at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven.

Born on Oct. 3, 1926, to the late Charles and Veronica (Hrosik) Maco.

Survived by children, David (Jeanne) Gresko of Palm City, Fla., Michael (Kimberly Ann) Gresko of Milford, Janice (Bertran)Burden of Orange, Rita (Carlos Diaz) Gresko of New Haven, daughter-in-law, Susan Gresko of Milford, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister, Irene (John) Sulinsky of Trumbull and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, Robert Gresko, five sisters and a brother.

Services: Friday, Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford. Burial to follow in St. John Cemetery, Stratford. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

