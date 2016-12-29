Trumbull Times

Stratford Cat Project holds meeting, adoption events

By HAN Network on December 29, 2016

Stratford Cat Project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. All are welcome. 

Information: [email protected].

 

Stratford Cat Project adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11-3, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, (Big Y Shopping Center), Stratford; and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11-3, at Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield.

SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop. 

Information: [email protected].

cute-kittens-in-basket

