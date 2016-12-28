Wrestling: Trumbull second at St. Anthony’s Holiday Bash

The Trumbull High wrestling team placed second at the nine-team St. Anthony’s Holiday Bash in South Huntington (N.Y.) on Tuesday.

St. Anthony’s took first with 266 points, followed by the Eagles (198.5), Massapequa, N.Y. (159.5) and Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. (94).

Trumbull had five champions — Jack Ryan, Matt Ryan, Tristan Haviland, Mike Mirmina and Brett Nutter.

Matt Ryan was named Outstanding Wrestler.

Alex Greco and Mike Greco wrestled back to earn thirds.

Garrett Sollenberger and Brandon Neri-Jacobs took fourth.

Adam Giamattei placed fifth.