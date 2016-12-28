Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Trumbull second at St. Anthony’s Holiday Bash

Trumbull High's Mike Mirmina was one of five individual champions.

Trumbull High's Mike Mirmina was one of five individual champions.

The Trumbull High wrestling team placed second at the nine-team St. Anthony’s Holiday Bash in South Huntington (N.Y.) on Tuesday.

St. Anthony’s took first with 266 points, followed by the Eagles (198.5), Massapequa, N.Y. (159.5) and Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. (94).

Garrett Sollenberger works toward a pin at the Bash

Garrett Sollenberger works toward a pin at the Bash

Trumbull had five champions — Jack Ryan, Matt Ryan, Tristan Haviland, Mike Mirmina and Brett Nutter.

Matt Ryan was named Outstanding Wrestler.

Alex Greco and Mike Greco wrestled back to earn thirds.

Garrett Sollenberger and Brandon Neri-Jacobs took fourth.

Adam Giamattei placed fifth.

