Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on Dec. 20 saw Team 2 (Jim Frisino, Hugh Norton, John Campbell, Angelo Cordone) in first place by 12 points over Team 15 (Lou Rybar, Bob Vagnini, Ron Fiorella, Ken Kanyuck) and Team 16 (Dave Martini, Charles Fereira, Tom Constantino, Ron Fitzsimons).

John Verdeschi had the high scratch single of 268, the three game scratch series of 642 and the single game with handicap of 286.

Roy Green had the series with handicap of 738.

The league’s individual high average is Angelo Grande at 200 and he is the leader for match points won with 62.

At the Nutmeg Lanes the Friday League on Dec. 23, Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) has a first place lead of five points.

Team 4 (Roy Green, Ralph Keese, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone) remain in second place.

Tony Viglione had the high scratch single of 258 and Angelo Grande had the series scratch high of 694.

Paul Schuerlein had the single game with handicap of 320 (a new season high) and Dave Farrington had the series with handicap of 764.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 214.