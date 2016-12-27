Gymnastics: Lakewood-Trumbull Y excels

The girls gymnastics team out of Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, competed in its second meet of the competition season with an impressive performance at the YMCA Snowflake Invitational Meet hosted by Wilton Family YMCA.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y had seven level teams compete with approximately 350 gymnasts from seven YMCAs from Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island. Lakewood-Trumbull Y ended the weekend with seven first-place all-around champions.

One Level 3 gymnast, Jenna Datillo of Monroe, won age division 12-plus with a remarkable score of 37.4. Datillo swept the podium in individual events, as she placed first on vault (9.85), bars (9.4), beam (9.05) and floor exercise (9.1).

Sara O’Connor of Monroe placed first in the all-around for the 9-year-old division with a score of 36.9. She was first on floor with a score of 9.3.

Amelia Stephens of Monroe placed first on vault with a score of 9.75 in the 6-8 year-old division while Celestina Bellulovich of Easton placed first on vault with a 9.85 in the 9-year-old division.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y gymnast Bailey Bajda of Monroe dominated Level 4 age division 6-8, placing first on vault (8.7), bars (8.7), beam (8.8) and all-around (35.05).

Level 4 Lakewood-Trumbull gymnasts that placed first on events were Laura Catuccio of Trumbull on bars (9.4), beam (9.3) and floor (9.5), Allie Encarnacion of Fairfield on bars (9.45), and Shannon Fox of Monroe on beam (9.3).

2016 YMCA Gymnastics National competitor Talia Lalli of Trumbull placed first on bars in the Level 6 division with a 9.2.

Level 7 teammate from Trumbull, Olivia Hogan, came out on top as well, placing first in the all-around (35.8), beam (9.65) and floor (9.05).

Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA had numerous Xcel team gymnasts win in individual and all-around.

Making only her second appearance as a competitive gymnast, Alyssa Valentino of Trumbull placed first on bars (9.2), beam (8.75), floor (9.4) and all-around (36.35) in Xcel Silver.

Xcel Gold teammates Sarah Falcone and Fiona Moutinho of Monroe both won individual events. Falcone in 12-plus division: beam (9.1) and Moutinho in 12-plus division: bars (9.45) and floor (9.55).

Xcel Platinum Lakewood-Trumbull gymnast Natalie Lieto of Monroe swept the competition placing first on vault (9.35), bars (9.15), beam (8.9), floor (9.2) and all-around (36.6).

This meet was just the second one since the debut of Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA’s first Xcel Bronze team. Xcel Bronze gymnast Mikayla Kouble of Trumbull finished first in the all-around in the 6-8 division with an astounding 37.35. She also placed first on beam (9.3) and floor (9.3).

Teammate Jane Shannon of Trumbull placed first on vault in this division with a high score of 9.65.

Xcel Bronze gymnast Carly Murphy of Trumbull placed first on bars with a 9.35 while Payton Cuminotto-Reis of Trumbull placed first on beam with a 9.2.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Gymnastics held its own in team awards.

Level 3 team placed second out of six teams, with being only .6 points away from the first place team. Level 4, Level 6, and Level 7 all came in second place. Newly established Xcel Bronze team placed first for the second meet in a row, while the Xcel Silver and Xcel Gold team also placed first.

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA will continue its season and will be competing next at the Northeast Invitational on Jan. 13.

To learn more about the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA Gymnastics programs, please visit our website at lakewoodtrumbullymca.org or phone 203-445-9633. In person inquiries are welcome at the Lakewood-Trumbull Y, 20 Trefoil Drive, Trumbull, CT.