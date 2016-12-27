Obituary: Vincent M. Simko, 90, of Trumbull

Vincent M. Simko, 90, of Trumbull, attorney, formed the Simko Law Firm, husband of Jeannette Stawarky Simko, died Dec. 22, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 2, 1926, son of Dr. Michael and Rose Nasta Simko; U.S. Naval veteran, World War II; served in the State Legislature as a representative and as treasurer of the City of Bridgeport for several terms.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Evan Lawrence of Cambridge, N.Y., Vincent Michael Simko Jr. of Shelton, John J. Simko and wife, Andrea of Hamden, David J. Simko and wife, Linda of Melrose, Mass. and Peter C. Simko and wife, Jeanne also of Melrose, Mass. nine grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.

Also predeceased by his sister, Rita Trudeau.

Burial: St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or the School of Ethical Education, 326 West Main Street, Suite 204, Milford, CT 06460.

Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.