Boys basketball: St. Joseph Cadets tops Central in overtime

The St. Joseph boys basketball team outlasted the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers, 81-76, in overtime Friday night.

The game was close throughout as the Cadets led 15-11 after one and 33-32 at the half.

After the Hilltoppers managed to tie the game heading into the final quarter, the Cadets outscored Bridgeport Central 18-11 to lead 61-54 midway through the fourth.

The Cadets maintained the multiple possession lead late into the fourth, until star guard Omar Telfer fouled out with 30 seconds remaining.

From that point on, the Hilltoppers outscored St. Joseph 8-1, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Without losing composure, the Cadets outscored Bridgeport Central 12-7 in the extra period to make it back-to-back wins.

The Cadets were led by Camren Menefee, who scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and had four steals.

Freshman Gavin Greene continued his strong play by scoring 20 points, taking down six rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets look to make it three straight when they travel back to Bridgeport to face Bassick High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.