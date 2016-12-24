Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph Cadets tops Central in overtime

By Dan Gardella on December 24, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph boys basketball team outlasted the Bridgeport Central Hilltoppers, 81-76, in overtime Friday night.

The game was close throughout as the Cadets led 15-11 after one and 33-32 at the half.

After the Hilltoppers managed to tie the game heading into the final quarter, the Cadets outscored Bridgeport Central 18-11 to lead 61-54 midway through the fourth.

The Cadets maintained the multiple possession lead late into the fourth, until star guard Omar Telfer fouled out with 30 seconds remaining.

From that point on, the Hilltoppers outscored St. Joseph 8-1, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Without losing composure, the Cadets outscored Bridgeport Central 12-7 in the extra period to make it back-to-back wins.

The Cadets were led by Camren Menefee, who scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and had four steals.

Freshman Gavin Greene continued his strong play by scoring 20 points, taking down six rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets look to make it three straight when they travel back to Bridgeport to face Bassick High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Eagles hold off Cadets in nightcap
  2. Boys basketball: Cadets defeat Falcons, 52-42
  3. Boys basketball: Warriors top Cadets, 64-55
  4. Boys basketball: St. Joseph to be led by three seniors

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: St. Joseph shows off balance in 65-35 win Next Post Seeking a light
About author
Trumbull Times

Dan Gardella


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress