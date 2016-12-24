Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph shows off balance in 65-35 win

St. Joseph defeated Bridgeport Central, 65-35, in an FCIAC girls basketball game on Friday.

Kathryn Zito led a balanced attack with 12 points for the Cadets (4-1, 2-1 FCIAC).

Alyssa Zito and Brenna Hynes each scored seven points.

Tessie Hynes scored six, Elena Ball five and Megan Robertson, Melissa Bike and Christina Crocco divided 12 markers.

Sydney Coleman scored nine points and Tatyana Pinto seven points for the Hilltoppers (1-3, 1-2 FCIAC).

Ball had seven rebounds and three steals.

Ashley Lynch had six assists and three steals.

Kathryn Zito had five assists and four steals.

