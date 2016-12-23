Trumbull Times

Wrestling; Trumbull Alumni Night

By Trumbull Times on December 23, 2016 in FCIAC, Sports Features · 0 Comments

tt-spts-alumni-wrestle-webThe Trumbull High wrestling had a strong turnout on Alumni Night prior to the Eagles match with Wilton High on Thursday.

Front row: Dylan Haviland, Luie Gomes, Samantha Vreeland, Danny Kenny, Sarah Miller, Sara Massaro, Kaitlyn Pelak, Joey Ryan and Kevin Cecio; (second row) Zipporah Drozdowicz, Katelyn Wallace, Erika Nagy, Paige Haviland, Claire Deegan, Brian Keyes, Matt Alegi, Brandon Fulco, Desmond Washington and Tim Douthit; (third row) Brian Greco, Kyle Osborne, Jalaam Robinson, Dorian Washington, Cross Cannone, Stephen Briganti, Ben Anderson and Dave Briganti, Jr. Missing from photo are  Dave Briganti, Sr., Adam Angelucci and Stephen D’Amato, Matt Cecio, Jozie Berardi, Dana Kellner and Connor Sollenberger. — Dee Sollenberger photo

