Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Ridgefield in battle of unbeatens

The Trumbull High girls basketball team improved it overall record to 4-0, 3-0 in the FCIAC, with a 40-35 road win at previously undefeated Ridgefield High on Thursday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles led 12-6 after one period, 23-14 at the half and 31-22 after three quarters.

Aisling Maguire scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds for the winners.

Claudia Tucci had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Taylor Brown scored eight points.

Leading Ridgefield were Grace Goodwin (11 points) and Meaghan O’Hara (8 points).

