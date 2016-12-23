Trumbull Times

Ethics Commission sets date for McGovern hearing

By Donald Eng on December 23, 2016 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

The ethics complaint against Police Commission Chairman Roger McGovern will go to a public hearing Saturday, January 14 at 9 a.m., according to the agenda posted on the commission’s website.

The complaint, officially listed as #3-2016, is the only item on the agenda.

McGovern was referred to the Ethics Commission by a unanimous vote of his fellow police commissioners following allegations that he harassed a Stop & Shop employee in an attempt to collect $2,600 following a minor traffic incident. On at least one occasion, McGovern is alleged to have identified himself as a law enforcement official, including showing his town-issued Police Commission badge. McGovern also allegedly replied, “I am the police” when the employee said he was going to call the police. Full details on the case here.

 

