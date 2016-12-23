Trumbull student aims for a presidential recognition

A personal phone conversation with the president of the United States is a privilege typically reserved for heads of state, high-ranking state officials and big-dollar campaign donors. But one Trumbull teen is hoping to change that.

Trumbull High senior Jack Ferreira has been a volunteer at Bridgeport’s Downtown Cabaret Theatre throughout his high school years, averaging more than 250 hours each year. His efforts earned him the Presidential Service Award’s gold-level classification. Now he has his sights set even higher: the Lifetime Award, a distinction that carries with it the honor of a personal phone call from the president.

“It’s definitely a long-term goal, but I have made a lot of friends at the Cabaret, and I love volunteering and the theater,” Jack said. “I want to be one of the first people in Connecticut to win the Lifetime Award.”

To earn the Lifetime Award, a non-profit organization must validate that the person has volunteered more than 4,000 hours. At his current pace of 250 hours a year, that is a 12-year commitment, but Jack isn’t daunted. Though he will be continuing his education next year, he said he plans to stay local so he can continue his volunteerism.

“It’s been a lot of great experiences,” he said. “I’m looking to keep going.”

One person who hopes Jack achieves his goal is Ashley Volkens, the Cabaret’s marketing manager, who has seen his volunteer dedication firsthand.

“Jack started in 2013 as a volunteer usher and has hardly missed a show,” Volkens said. “His enthusiasm for the Cabaret is contagious, and he has been a great addition to the team. We are looking for more Jacks!”