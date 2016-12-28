Trumbull Community Television schedule — Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 4, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 4, 2017
1 a.m. — Meet President James Monroe
2:30 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 12/16 Meeting
4:15 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning 12/21 Meeting
7:45 a.m. — THS Marching Band Classic 2016
9 a.m. — Understanding Fraud in Business
10 a.m. — “The Nightingale” Book Critique with Prof Pozorski
11:30 a.m. — Braille Demonstration
12:20 p.m. — Guiding Eyes Dogs for the Blind
1:30 p.m. — Why Choose a Community College
2:30 p.m. — Freedom of Information Act Info Session
4:45 p.m. — Author Talk: Alex Prud’homme “The French Chef in America”
6 p.m. — Westward Movement History Series #1 with Hamish Lutris
7 p.m. — Westward Series #2: Gone to Texas
8:15 p.m. — Westward Series #3: Hell on Wheels
9:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School Choral Concert
11:30 p.m. — CT Business Resources Event