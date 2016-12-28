Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 4, 2017

By Julie Miller on December 28, 2016 in Business, Community, News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

 

Thursday-Wednesday

Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 4, 2017

1 a.m. — Meet President James Monroe

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 12/16 Meeting

4:15 a.m. — Govt: Planning &amp; Zoning 12/21 Meeting

7:45 a.m. — THS Marching Band Classic 2016

9 a.m. — Understanding Fraud in Business

10 a.m. — “The Nightingale” Book Critique with Prof Pozorski

11:30 a.m. — Braille Demonstration

12:20 p.m. — Guiding Eyes Dogs for the Blind

1:30 p.m. — Why Choose a Community College

2:30 p.m. — Freedom of Information Act Info Session

4:45 p.m. — Author Talk: Alex Prud’homme “The French Chef in America”

6 p.m. — Westward Movement History Series #1 with Hamish Lutris

7 p.m. — Westward Series #2: Gone to Texas

8:15 p.m. — Westward Series #3: Hell on Wheels

9:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School Choral Concert

11:30 p.m. — CT Business Resources Event



