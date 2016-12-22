Religious News includes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services

Come and celebrate the Birth of Jesus at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington, Tpke. on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. Candlelight family service, Christmas music and Holy Eucharist. Christmas Day, 9 a.m. service of Holy Eucharist in the Chapel. Rev. Paul J. Carling, Ph.D. Call 203-375-1503 for more information. All are welcome Handicapped accessible.

Unity Hill United Church of Christ, located at 364 White Plains Road, (one block south of Route 15), will hold two Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24. Join us to celebrate the birth of the Christ child at the family service at 5 p.m., or the candlelight service at 11 p.m., with Holy Communion. There will be Christmas music and a display of memorial Christmas Poinsettias. In addition, on Christmas Day, come and enjoy a Christmas Hymn Sing at noon. For more information, call 203-374-8822.

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., invites the members of the community to its Christmas worship services. The Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols is at 7 p.m. The theme for the worship is Christmas Is about Life. The choir sets the tone for joyful worship, which includes traditional carols as the birth of the Savior is celebrated. Christmas festivities continue at the Christmas day worship at 9:30 a.m., which will also include traditional carols. Call 203-378-1270 or visit christisourcornerstone.org for more information.

The Trumbull Congregational Church invites the public to celebrate Christmas Eve. Their family service begins at 5 p.m., and will feature guest musician, Brian Nichols on French horn, along with a vocal arrangement offered by some of our teen members. Arrive anytime between 4:30-5 p.m., as we sing our favorite carols. We also offer a candlelight service of lessons and carols at 11 p.m., which will feature classical guitar and bagpipe. An intimate Communion service will be held at 10 a.m., on Sunday, Christmas Day, in the sanctuary’s Round room.

Menorah-lighting

The Mishkan Israel Day Camp will once again light a Menorah in celebration of Chanukah on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in front of Trumbull Town Hall. This is the 31st year of the annual tradition, held to raise awareness of the holiday. Dozens of town elected and emergency services officials are expected, as is a contingent of State Police.

Mishkan Israel Day Camp is located in a state of the art facility in the heart of North Stamford, and serves youngsters from throughout the entire Fairfield County area during the summer months.

All are welcome to attend the menorah-lighting, which includes light refreshments, music and a children’s program. For free menorahs and more information call 203-268-0740 or visit mishkanisrael.com.