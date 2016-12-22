Trumbull Times

Polar Plunge at Jennings Beach to benefit Save the Children

By HAN Network on December 22, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Fairfield community and local area residents are invited to take a ‘Polar Plunge’ into the waters of Jennings Beach on Sunday, Jan. 1 to benefit Fairfield-based Save the Children.

The 13th annual Save the Children Star Shine Plunge begins at 10 a.m., and participants are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m., at Jennings Beach, 880 South Benson Road in Fairfield.

Interested area residents may register in advance at active.com. Online registration closes on Saturday, Dec. 31, at noon.

All proceeds from the icy dip will go toward Save the Children programs.

Related posts:

  1. Save the Children tees up benefit Sept. 27
  2. CHJ presents: Engaging Our Elected Representatives for Secular Connecticut
  3. Panel discussion on CT Charter Schools Dec. 7
  4. Kennedy Center’s Four Seasons Ball raises more than $106,000

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Assault suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police Next Post HAN Connecticut News, Dec. 22
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress