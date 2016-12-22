Trumbull Times

Assault suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police

By Donald Eng on December 22, 2016 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Trumbull police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff with police.

According to police spokesman Keith Golding, a woman called 911 just before 1 a.m. and reported being assaulted by her husband, Eric Dunn, 31. She said Dunn had struck her and threatened to shoot anyone that entered the house. She told police that Dunn owned a handgun.

She had fled the house with one of her children and police found her and a four-year-old child hiding in a vehicle outside the house. A two-year-old remained inside with Dunn.

The emergency response team cordoned off the area and made contact with Dunn, who surrendered about 6 a.m. Police recovered several guns from the house.

Dunn is currently being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court today on assault charges.

More information when available.

