Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles edge Greenwich in final match

By Trumbull Times on December 22, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Michael Mirmina won by xxxx. — Dee Sollenberger photo

Michael Mirmina won by fall. — Dee Sollenberger photo

Trumbull High’s Michael Greco’s 5-1 decision in the 170-pound bout assured the Eagles a 35-30 victory over Greenwich High on Wednesday.

Also posting wins for Trumbull were Brett Nutter (9-2 decision at 182), Jack Ryan (1:16 pin at 106), Matt Ryan (12-1 major decision at 120), Garrett Sollenberger (major decision at 126), Tristan Haviland (1:44 pin at 132), Alex Greco (7-0 decision at 138 pounds) and Michael Mirmina (24-second fall at 152).

Garnering points for Greenwich were Peyton Larkin (7-3 decision at 195), Alex Nanai (11:13 pin at 220), Emilio Garcia (forfeit at heavyweight), Mitchell Grimes (49-second pin at 113), Jack Barter (9-7 decision at 145) and Michael Ceci (pin at 160).

Related posts:

  1. Wrestling: Trumbull defeats Stamford Knights
  2. Wrestling: Brian Keyes MVP
  3. Joey Ryan leads seven Eagles to State Open
  4. Boys soccer: Trumbull-Greenwich co-champs

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Madison Middle School students who have achieved honors for the first marking period Next Post Assault suspect arrested after five-hour standoff with police
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress