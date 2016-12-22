Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles edge Greenwich in final match

Trumbull High’s Michael Greco’s 5-1 decision in the 170-pound bout assured the Eagles a 35-30 victory over Greenwich High on Wednesday.

Also posting wins for Trumbull were Brett Nutter (9-2 decision at 182), Jack Ryan (1:16 pin at 106), Matt Ryan (12-1 major decision at 120), Garrett Sollenberger (major decision at 126), Tristan Haviland (1:44 pin at 132), Alex Greco (7-0 decision at 138 pounds) and Michael Mirmina (24-second fall at 152).

Garnering points for Greenwich were Peyton Larkin (7-3 decision at 195), Alex Nanai (11:13 pin at 220), Emilio Garcia (forfeit at heavyweight), Mitchell Grimes (49-second pin at 113), Jack Barter (9-7 decision at 145) and Michael Ceci (pin at 160).