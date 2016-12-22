Boys hockey: Trumbull tops Milford Indians, 6-2

Trumbull Times

Trumbull High is 2-0 on the season.

Trumbull High’s boys hockey team defeated the Milford Indians, 6-2, on Wednesday.

Matt Mocker, Brady Jensen and Eric McCabe scored goals for the Eagles in the first period.

Milford’s Jake Burwell tallied next before Trumbull’s Will O’Brien made it 4-1 after two periods.

Martin Birnbach and Jensen scored goals in the second stanza.

Birnbach and Jensen had goals in the third period.

Burwell scored again for the Indians.

Birnbach and McCabe each had two assists.

Jake Liebowitz and Mocker had one each

Milford’s Andrew Gobany had two assists and Jimmy Cronin one.

Trumbull’s Will Guttman made 28 saves.

A.J. Bolduc had 19 stops for Milford.

