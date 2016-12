Xavier High of Middletown defeated St. Joseph, 4-1, in boys hockey at the Freeman Athletic Center at Wesleyan University on Wednesday.

After the Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the first period, St. Joseph’s Evan Bocchino scored the only goal in the second session. Sean Attanasio had the assist. Xavier added two goals in the third.

Xavier (2-0) had 36 shots to 23 for St. Joseph.

Ryan Wilson made 32 saves for St. Joseph (0-2).