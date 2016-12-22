Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats Prince Tech

The St. Joseph boys basketball team grabbed its first win of the season with a 48-40 victory over the Prince Tech Falcons in Stamford on Wednesday.

St. Joseph fell behind early, but fought back to take a 9-8 lead after one period.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets trailed again late in the first half 21-19, but used high energy play and a 7-0 run to close out the session with a 26-21 lead.

The third quarter was evenly match, as Prince Tech closed the margin to one but could never retake the lead and trailed 35-33 after three quarters.

The Cadets then played conservative in the fourth, taking plenty of time on their possessions. With good defense and success at the free throw line, the Cadets pulled away late for the victory.

The Cadets were led by freshman Gavin Greene, who scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and added three steals.

Senior Omar Telfer added 14 points, had four rebounds, and dished out four assists.

St. Joseph looks to make it two in a row when it travels to Bridgeport Central on Friday at 7 p.m.

