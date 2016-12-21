School Briefs

Frenchtown School

The En Pointe Residency Program has concluded for our grade 3 students. Grade 3 parents, along will grade 2 students, are invited to their performance on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 is a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served. Grade 5 in house chorus concert will be at 9 a.m., in the cafetorium. Holiday celebrations will be held later that morning.

We hope everyone has a wonderful holiday with their family and friends and enjoys their time off. School reopens on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Our next Fathers’ Club meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.