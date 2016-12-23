Campus News

Berry College — Miranda Heyman was named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

Coastal Carolina University — Nicholas Giammattei graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in finance during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17.

Eastern Connecticut State University recently hosted its annual Scholarship Reception. The event brought together major ECSU Foundation scholarship donors and their respective student-recipients. This year students were awarded scholarships, totaling more than $600,000 in financial aid to students of all backgrounds and academic majors. Tyler Heche, class of 2017, was selected as the recipient of one of the prestigious scholarships. Heche’s major is Political Science.

Ithaca College — Aidan Quigley won first place in Best of Show for the website of student newspaper The Ithacan and fifth place in Best of Show for its print edition at the Associated Collegiate Press convention. Quigley is the News Editor of the student-run publication.

Quinnipiac University — Allison Sicbaldi was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association’s honor society, during a campus ceremony on Dec. 4.

Roger Williams University — The following local students graduated in Spring 2016: Veronica Alicea, B.A. in Psychology; Benjamin Anderson, B.A. in English/Secondary Ed; Taylor Sambrook, B.S. in Engineering/Civil Engineering Specialization.

Samford University — Hannah Parrish has been selected for Samford University’s chapter of Chi Omega. Parrish is a freshman nursing major. She graduated from Christian Heritage School.

United States Merchant Marine Academy — William Quigley, a first year student, was awarded a Gold Star for his outstanding accomplishments in the classroom during the first term of the academic year.

University of Alabama — Michael Ahearn graduated Saturday, Dec. 10, and received a Bachelor’s degree.

University of Connecticut — Jared Quigley was awarded Sophomore Honors at the 2016 Fall Honors Ceremony. Sophomore Honors is awarded to students enrolled in the Honors Program in recognition of their academic achievement, completion of honors courses, and participation in honors events.