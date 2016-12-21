Police Reports: Very Sexy theft suspect charged

Very Sexy theft suspect

A Queens, NY man is under arrest for a February incident at Victoria’s Secret.

According to reports, Mauricio Villegas, 38, went to the store with another man February 22. The two men placed armloads of Very Sexy bras into a shopping bag before leaving the store. The garments were priced at over $60 apiece.

Store staff recognized Villegas from previous incidents, and Trumbull police got a warrant for his arrest. On December 17, while he was at the Bridgeport Correctional Institution on unrelated charges, police served the warrant charging him with third-degree larceny. Bond was $4,000 for court December 27.

Drunk driving charge

Police arrested a Weston woman on suspicion of drunk driving early Saturday morning.

According to reports, a Trumbull officer was on Route 15 about 1:37 a.m. when he stopped in traffic for a crash. When the traffic cleared the officer spotted a car stopped diagonally across the highway, partially blocking both lanes.

The driver, later identified as 55-year-old Maxine Cartwright, appeared to be asleep and was startled and disoriented when the officer knocked on her window.

Cartwright allegedly had alcohol on her breath and failed field sobriety tests. She later refused to take a breath test. Refusing a breath test carries a six month license suspension.

Cartwright was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was released on a promise to appear in court January 2.

Stolen jeans

A Bridgeport woman is facing a pair of charges after allegedly trying to steal some expensive jeans from Lord & Taylor.

Police said Emma Jean Holden, 43, and another woman went into the changing room with four pairs of Hudson jeans, valued at $186 each. When the two left the room, they were not carrying the jeans and there was no clothing remaining inside the room.

The two then split up, with Holden carrying a bag containing the jeans. Store security stopped her and held her for police. Police later found a pair of wire cutters on Holden, and said the bag she was holding was lined with foil, a common tactic to try and fool security scanners.

Holden was charged with fifth-degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device. Bond was $500 for court January 3.

Hit and runs

A 24-year-old Bridgeport man allegedly left the scene of two crashes December 16.

A driver stopped at the intersection of Old Town Road and White Plains Road reported another car had collided with his when he made a left turn from the left turn lane. The suspect then drver over a divider, striking another car before fleeing on White Plains Road.

Both drivers reported the license plate number, and police were able to determine that the driver in question was Tyrell Hennegen. He turned himself in the next day and was charged with two counts of evading responsibility and driving without insurance. Bond was $100 for court December 28.