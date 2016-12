Claudia Tucci and Aisling Maguire each scored 15 points to lead Trumbull High to a 48-27 victory over visiting FCIAC girls basketball rival Danbury High on Tuesday night.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles (3-0, 2-0) took an 11-7 lead after one quarter and extended it to 28-13 at the half.

Brady Lynch scored six points, Taylor Brown five and Julie Keckler four.

Zoe Coleman (9 points) and Susannah Almedia (6 points) led Danbury.