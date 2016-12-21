Trumbull Community Television schedule — Dec. 22-28, 2016

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Dec. 22-28, 2016

2 a.m. — Young at Heart Bell and Chime Holiday performance

3 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 12/12 Budget meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Health Board 12/14 meeting

6:30 a.m. — St. Joseph High School 12/14 Christmas concert

7:45 a.m. — Frenchtown Elementary 12/14 Winter Choral concert

8:45 a.m. — Madison Middle School 12/13 Holiday Choral concert #4

10 a.m. — Daniels Farm Elementary 12/14 Winter concert

11 a.m. — Middlebrook Elementary 12/14 Holiday concert

12:15 p.m. — Booth Hill Elementary 12/15 Winter Instrumental concert

12:45 p.m. — Frenchtown Elementary 12/12 Winter Instrumental concert

1:15 p.m. — Jane Ryan Elementary 12/19 Holiday concert

3:15 p.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 12/16 meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 12/15 meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 12/21 meeting

8:45 p.m. — Young at Heart Bell and Chime Holiday performance

9:30 p.m. — Christian Heritage Christmas concerts compilation