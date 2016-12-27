Trumbull Senior News — Open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m., begins January 5

The Center at Priscilla Place has announced that beginning January 5, they will be open on Thursday evenings until 7 p.m.

Evening Programs in January

Winter Meditation by Deborah Swann — Thursdays, Jan. 5-Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.

Have you wanted to try Meditation but are unsure where to begin? This six-week class offers an opportunity to learn and to practice the basics of meditation while receiving individual support. No experience necessary. Students are required to bring a yoga mat and blanket. Class will include gentle stretching. $20 for six sessions or $5 per session. Scholarships are available.

The Giggling Pig Art Studio — Thursday, Jan. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.

The Giggling Pig Art Studio will provide step by step instructions for a winter painting art class. Bring your own refreshments. $15 class includes all supplies. No experience necessary. This class is for beginners to professionals.

Long Term Care presented by Attorney John N. Massih — Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Elder Law Attorney John N. Massih will present a lecture about the costs of long term care, methods for paying for long term care, and legal options for planning ahead for yourself and family. There will be a 15-minute question and answer with Attorney Massih after the presentation. Refreshments will be served.

Upcoming events in January

Drop In Computer Help — Every Tuesday 1-3 p.m.

Computer not working? Tablet misbehaving? Is your phone acting up? If you have questions we have answers. Our crack team of geeks will be happy to give you some one on one assistance to get your devices up and running to peak perfection. There is a $2 suggested donation for this service.

Computer Tutor: One on One Sessions — Cathleen Lindstrom, Every Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-noon.

• How to send emails/photos

• How to create a spreadsheet or lists

• What programs to use for letter writing and/or flyers.

• How to use the internet, social media

• How to do almost anything!

Spots fill quickly. The cost is a suggested donation of $5 for non-residents.

I’m Not Just A Label — Tuesday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.-noon.

Lori Coates, with Visiting Angels, will present a lecture about personal growth and the misinterpretation of labels.

Do You Hoopla? — Lunch and Learn, Thursday, Jan. 19, 12:30 p.m.

Looking for a good e-Book, audiobook, T.V., show, movie, or music cd? With your Trumbull library card, you have free access to the hoopla streaming service. Come and learn how to download the Hoopla app or watch/read/listen on your desktop or laptop. Presented by the Fairchild-Nichols branch of the Trumbull Library System. Lunch is included.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature Film: Hello, My Name Is Doris. This is a romantic comedy about a woman in her 60s who tries to act on her attraction to a younger co-worker. Starring: Sally Field. Note: Movies are subject to change due to availability.

Lunch and Learn — Wednesday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Dr. Alex Afshar from the Vein Institute of CT will offer lunch and a presentation on venous disease, including the importance of addressing varicose veins which may cause ulcers if left untreated. Free screenings will also be provided to check the health of the blood flow in your veins.

Trumbull Senior Citizen — Commission meeting, Friday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.

Meetings are held in the Long Hill conference room in Town Hall and are open to the public.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

AARP members pay $15 and non-members pay $20. Reservations made by check only.

Bingo — Friday, Jan. 27, 1-2:30 p.m.

Prizes and refreshments. Seating is limited. This event is sponsored by the Trumbull Senior Commission and Synergy Home Care.

Fun with Beads — Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1-3 p.m.

Join Viola on the last Tuesday of the each month.

This workshop is for beginners to advanced jewelry makers. Bring your jewelry in for repairs and/or purchase handmade beads. Make new items such as necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. $5 per class, includes instruction and repairs.

For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.