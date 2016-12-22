Trumbull Times

Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

By Julie Miller on December 22, 2016 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

 

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Libraries closed Saturday, Dec. 24, Sunday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Dec. 26.

Need to update that Christmas card address? Use U.S. standard white pages within Reference USA, your Trumbull Library resource from home, with your Trumbull Library card. Under “Research and Learning” at trumbullct-library.org or call the library for details.

Children’s Events

Be on the lookout for Noon Year’s Eve — Saturday, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Join us for this family party event and children can count down to NOON. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Come and Play Day — All ages. Thursday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s holiday vacation week and we’ve got board games, Lego blocks, K’Nex, Keva building planks, Ozobot robots, a 3D printer and more waiting for you at the branch! Stop in to play games and try out some cool technology. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.

Related posts:

  1. Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries
  2. Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries
  3. Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries
  4. Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Religious News includes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services Next Post Christmas worship services offered at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress