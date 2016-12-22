Trumbull Times

Christmas worship services offered at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church

By Julie Miller on December 22, 2016 in Community, News, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., invites the members of the community to its Christmas worship services. The Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols is at 7 p.m. The theme for the worship is Christmas Is about Life. The choir sets the tone for joyful worship, which includes traditional carols as the birth of the Savior is celebrated. Christmas festivities continue at the Christmas day worship at 9:30 a.m., which will also include traditional carols. Call 203-378-1270 or visit christisourcornerstone.org for more information.

Related posts:

  1. Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church to hold Easter for Kids program
  2. Register now for upcoming Vacation Bible Schools
  3. Christmas for Kids Fest to be held at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church
  4. Seeking members of St. Theresa School class of 1965

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries Next Post Stratford Cat Project holds meeting, cat adoption events
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress