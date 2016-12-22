Christmas worship services offered at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church

Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2975 Nichols Ave., invites the members of the community to its Christmas worship services. The Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols is at 7 p.m. The theme for the worship is Christmas Is about Life. The choir sets the tone for joyful worship, which includes traditional carols as the birth of the Savior is celebrated. Christmas festivities continue at the Christmas day worship at 9:30 a.m., which will also include traditional carols. Call 203-378-1270 or visit christisourcornerstone.org for more information.