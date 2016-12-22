Unity Hill United Church of Christ offers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services

Unity Hill United Church of Christ, located at 364 White Plains Road, (one block south of Route 15), will hold two Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24. Join us to celebrate the birth of the Christ child at the family service at 5 p.m., or the candlelight service at 11 p.m., with Holy Communion. There will be Christmas music and a display of memorial Christmas Poinsettias. In addition, on Christmas Day, come and enjoy a Christmas Hymn Sing at noon. For more information, call 203-374-8822.